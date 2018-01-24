Lydian's gold mine in Armenia pre-operationally certified under ICMC

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lydian Armenia announced on Wednesday, January 24 that Lydian International’s Amulsar Gold Mine in Armenia has been pre-operationally certified in compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC/Cyanide Code).

Lydian’s Amulsar Project is the first project worldwide to receive Pre-operational certification since revisions to the Code, published in 2016 – following amendments to the Code, and the introduction of more stringent auditor guidance protocols. Lydian’s Amulsar Project is the fifth operation, since the inception of the Code, to become pre-operationally certified. The Amulsar Project will be the first in Armenia to be certified in compliance with the ICMC.

A Detailed Audit Findings Report, prepared by an independent professional third-party auditor, who evaluated the Amulsar Gold Mine against the ICMI's Pre-Operational Verification Protocol, was submitted to the ICMI in November of 2017. The ICMI announced that it had found Lydian in compliance with the Cyanide Code's Principles and Practices – in accordance with the independent auditor’s findings.

The Amulsar Gold Mine has been conditionally certified and must be audited within one year of its first receipt of cyanide to evaluate its operational compliance with the Cyanide Code. The Gold Mine must be re-audited every three years thereafter to evaluate continuing compliance with the Cyanide Code.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary industry program for companies involved in the production of gold and/or silver using cyanide and companies producing and transporting cyanide. The Code was developed under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme, by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee. The Cyanide Code is intended to complement an operation's existing obligation to comply with the applicable laws and regulations of the political jurisdictions in which the operation is located.