Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech
January 24, 2018 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Security officers removed an Azerbaijani activist from the sessions hall of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan’s speech on Wednesday, January 24.
During Sargsyan’s remarks, Ahmad Shahidov was holding the photos of Azerbaijani saboteurs Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev who illegally crossed the border to Nagorno Karabakh in 2014.
Guliyev and Dilham Askerov were caught making an incursion into Armenian territory (Karvachar) in summer 2014. The third one, Hasan Hasanov, was killed, and his body was handed over to Baku. The actions of the group left an underage resident of Karvachar and an Armenian serviceman killed, as well as one woman wounded.
Top stories
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
Latest news
Rockets land on Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli Rockets were fired towards the Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli from an area near the Turkish border on January 23 morning.
Coca-Cola bringing FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Yerevan Feb 7 The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is a rare opportunity for fans to see the most famous football trophy up-close.
Former Georgia president making a movie about Ukraine (video) Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili has made a movie - "The Revival of Ukraine".
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss new arms deliveries: Aliyev Russia and Azerbaijan are discussing the details of new contracts on military-technical cooperation, Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev said.