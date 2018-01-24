Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech

PanARMENIAN.Net - Security officers removed an Azerbaijani activist from the sessions hall of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan’s speech on Wednesday, January 24.

During Sargsyan’s remarks, Ahmad Shahidov was holding the photos of Azerbaijani saboteurs Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev who illegally crossed the border to Nagorno Karabakh in 2014.

Guliyev and Dilham Askerov were caught making an incursion into Armenian territory (Karvachar) in summer 2014. The third one, Hasan Hasanov, was killed, and his body was handed over to Baku. The actions of the group left an underage resident of Karvachar and an Armenian serviceman killed, as well as one woman wounded.