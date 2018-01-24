Rockets land on Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rockets were fired towards the Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli from an area near the Turkish border on Tuesday, January 23 morning, Kantsasar newspaper says.

One of the rockets exploded on a residential building injuring two children aged 2 and 3.

The city on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River is currently controlled by the Syrian government troops.

Those areas are outside the scope of Operation Olive Branch, launched by Turkey on January 20.