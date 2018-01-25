PACE MP faces probe on suspicion of bribery involving Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bosnia's Foreign Ministry says that parliament member Milica Markovic is under investigation over suspicions of corruption in connection with reports she authored on Armenia and Azerbaijan for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), RFE/RL reveals.

According to preliminary information, Markovic may have taken bribes from Azerbaijan.

The investigation stems from a report about a reservoir located in the Sarsang region in Nagorno Karabakh.

The report, approved by the PACE Committee on in January 2016, states that "inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan are deliberately deprived of water."

Armenian and Bosnian media reports have alleged that Markovic was taking bribes to influence her reporting in favor of Azerbaijan.

The investigative body, which the Foreign Ministry statement said has significant power and a special budget and whose work is independent of the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, should submit its first report by April 15.