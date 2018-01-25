Armenia: Azerbaijan trying to distract attention away from own abuses
January 25, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Baku is attempting to divert the attention away from abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan by staging provocations on the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet on Thursday, January 25.
"Baku tries to compensate its failures in diplomacy and on international stage, deviate the attention from abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan by staging provocations on the line of contact," Balayan tweeted.
Balayan's comments came after Karabakh (Artsakh) servicemen on January 25 at around 2:00 am identified an attempted subversive attack launched by Azerbaijani troops in the southeastern direction of the contact line.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
