Researchers make major step forward in autism research
January 26, 2018 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers at Oregon State University made a huge discovery that could impact the future of autism research, Kezi.com reports.
Researchers found a way to use Zebrafish to create a model for studying autism. While using Zebrafish might sound odd, postdoctoral fellow Courtney Roper said they can actually be useful because they develop in five days and they have similar DNA to humans.
Researchers can use the fish to test different genetic and environmental factors of autism, that can be difficult to test on people. Through the study that was recently released, they were able to establish methods and tests to use in future research.
"So the main thing that we have kind of showed is that in under two weeks we can really assess these autistic-like behaviors in this model, and the potential for using that for future chemical and environmental interactions is huge," Roper said.
Zebrafish have been used to test for other diseases before, but the fish has never been used to test for autism.
While this breakthrough mainly sets the foundation for research in the future, long-term it can be used to make breakthroughs in treatments and medications.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured (video) In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.