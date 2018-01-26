Iran sees no limits on development of ties with Armenia: envoy
January 26, 2018 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are no restrictions to Iran-Armenia relations, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi said, according to IRNA.
"Iran sees no limits on development of ties with Armenia,' the Iranian envoy said in a meeting with Armenian lawmakers on Thursday, January 25.
He hailed theincrease of economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan in the past two years following a visa waiver agreement between the two states.
The diplomat expressed hope for witnessing a rise in trade exchanges between the two states.
At the meeting, the head of the Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship group Vahram Baghdasaryan called for imlementation of bilateral agreement between Tehran and Yerevan.
Also, Baghdasaryan lauded Iran's balanced approach to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
