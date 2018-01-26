Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be 'a pot of gold' for the Gunners squad, the Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners reluctantly resigned themselves to the fact that the Chilean forward would be heading through the exits during the January transfer window, with it clear that no contract extension would be signed.

They have been able to counter that blow by landing the Armenia international from Manchester United in a swap deal , with Arsene Wenger ensuring that his creativity department has not been depleted.

Arsene Wenger may have been handed a pot of gold in Mkhitaryan. Wenger will definitely get the best from him.

"Wenger seems to create a different environment to Jose Mourinho," Keown says.

"Wenger will focus on what Mkhitaryan can do. The player will be coming in with a point to prove. Mourinho does not always get it right with players. Look at Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. They have been two of the best players in the Premier League this season and both were let go by Mourinho at Chelsea.

"Mkhitaryan is coming in with a point to prove and if he can make it work, this will have been a successful transfer window for Wenger."