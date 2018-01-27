Six children killed in conflict between Taliban and Afghan troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six children were killed and two were injured in the conflict between Taliban and Afghanistan forces in Ghazni Province, IRNA reports.

The children were killed during Taliban attack on Qarabagh District, an Afghan police official revealed on condition of anonymity.

The deaths came due to a Taliban mortar strike, he said.

Taliban, meanwhile, rejected the incident, announcing that the children were killed during air strike carried out by Afghan forces.

According to witnesses, Afghan forces bombarded the area.

As a result of a land mine explosion in Herat on January 22, 6 people were killed and 8 were injured.