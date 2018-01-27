Hezbollah says ready for "worst conditions imposed by U.S."
January 27, 2018 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hezbollah is ready even for the worst conditions imposed by the United States, said a member of Lebanese parliament and a senior member of Hezbollah.
Assistant U.S. Treasury Secretary for Financing of Terrorism Marshall Billingsley’s recent trip to Beirut violated national sovereignty of Lebanon, Hossein Mousavi said, according to IRNA.
The trip aimed at financing terrorism, he added.
Billingsley's visit to Beirut happened after the United States Department of Justice recently created a committee for investigating Hezbollah financial sources.
"The American delegation’s objective was to put pressure on Lebanon financial system and making it difficult for Hezbollah to get financial support," Mousavi noted.
"U.S. hesitation to make decisions against Hezbollah shows their inability to take any action since U.S. will spare no political, economic and military efforts to reach its aims," he said in response to a question about his stance toward U.S. anti-Hezbollah positions.
"It is crystal clear that U.S. is to target those businessmen who are supporting Hezbollah but these people are trying to undermine U.S. measures," he said while commenting on the impact of U.S. pressures on the Lebanese Resistance and its supporters.
Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Lebanese government’s official position, saying Hezbollah trusts Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s abilities and his sense of accountability.
However, Mousavi criticized certain political circles in Lebanon, saying that their positions towards the Zionist regime are not understandable and it seems that some mistakes are being made.
