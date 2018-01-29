Hillary Clinton makes ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammy cameo
January 29, 2018 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on Sunday, January 28 night in a Grammy Awards comedy bit that took a jab at President Trump, CNN says.
The former presidential candidate, along with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, John Legend and DJ Khaled were among those who read excerpts from Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the hit book about Trump's first year in the White House.
The bit shows Grammy host James Corden holding auditions for the book reading in hopes of nabbing next year's best spoken word album with famous musicians trying out for the coveted role.
Clinton's face was covered by the book when she first appeared on screen in the pre-taped sketch, but the crowd cheered when she lowered the book to reveal her face.
Clinton read the famous line about Trump's love for fast food: "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."
