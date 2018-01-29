Muslim countries urged to cut ties with Israel

PanARMENIAN.Net - Participants in the Al-Aqsa Conference in Malaysia urged all Muslim countries to cut off any diplomatic and economic relations with Israel to pressure it "to liberate Palestine and the Holy Quds", Al-Masdar News says.

The request is made after some Arab countries intend to normalize their ties with Israel after the U.S. has recognized the Holy Quds as the capital of Israel and have decided to move their embassies there, said Mohammad Khairuddin Aman Israel Zionist regime," he said.

Khairuddin, who is also the PAS Institute of Strategic Studies director, said the resolutions were submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today and they will also be extended to all leaders of Muslim countries for follow-up action, wrote Bernama.

'If only one country does it, it will not give much impact; all Muslim countries should work together to reach the cause,' he told a press conference after presenting the resolution.

According to Bernama, he said the resolutions also emphasized that the issue of the Holy Quds and the Al Aqsa Mosque be included in the subjects taught at schools and at higher levels of education to raise awareness among young Muslims, as the Jewish community have planted the belief that the Holy Quds was theirs from the very young age.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri said one of the resolutions passed in the conference was to designate 2018 as the year of Jerusalem, to inspire and motivate Muslims to liberate the city.

The resolution also called 2018 the Year of Quds to ebncourage the Muslims to help liberate the Holy Quds and Palestine.

The three-day conference, which began in Putrajaya on Friday, was held in conjunction with the MyAQSA Festival, and jointly organized by the MyAQSA Foundation, the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim), the Palestinian Diaspora Scholars Union and the World Union of Muslim Scholars, Bernama wrote.