Benefits of Armenian cuisine for your health: RTL France

PanARMENIAN.Net - After stumbling upon ‘Kitchen of Armenia’ - a book by Richard Zarzavatdjian which he found great - Dr. Frédéric Saldmann became interested in Armenian family recipes and dishes that could be extremely good for your health, the French radio network RTL reports.

Saldmann is a French cardiologist and physician of preventive medicine. Through his consulting firm Sprim, he has advised The Coca-Cola Company, Danone and Nestlé on diet and gluten-free products.

“The big problem we face in food is that we tend to eat the same thing all the time," Saldmann explained.

“In fact, to stay healthy you must start eating vegetables, and the more you diversify, the more you lower the risk of ingesting too much pesticides.

“In this book about the Armenian cuisine which contains simple recipes, we understand that vegetables can turn into real dishes.

"I think we have to rediscover these family recipes because they have the key to a very good health."