Benefits of Armenian cuisine for your health: RTL France
January 29, 2018 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After stumbling upon ‘Kitchen of Armenia’ - a book by Richard Zarzavatdjian which he found great - Dr. Frédéric Saldmann became interested in Armenian family recipes and dishes that could be extremely good for your health, the French radio network RTL reports.
Saldmann is a French cardiologist and physician of preventive medicine. Through his consulting firm Sprim, he has advised The Coca-Cola Company, Danone and Nestlé on diet and gluten-free products.
“The big problem we face in food is that we tend to eat the same thing all the time," Saldmann explained.
“In fact, to stay healthy you must start eating vegetables, and the more you diversify, the more you lower the risk of ingesting too much pesticides.
“In this book about the Armenian cuisine which contains simple recipes, we understand that vegetables can turn into real dishes.
"I think we have to rediscover these family recipes because they have the key to a very good health."
Top stories
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
Estrogen research gives hope for neuroblastoma treatment possibilities The female sex hormone estrogen can perform an important role in neuroblastoma, a form of cancer mainly affecting young children.
EU, Armenia to meet for energy, transport, civil protection talks This is a regular meeting between the European Union and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned.
Goran Bregovic to perform in Armenia this spring Bregovic first performed in Armenia in 2010 with the program "Alcohol" in the framework of the Yerevan Perspectives Music Festival.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Ones to Watch card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan, Chilean forward Sanchez, and brazilian winger Coutinho have received 'Ones to Watch' cards.