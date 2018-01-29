Azerbaijan to “blacklist” European lawmaker over Karabakh visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of the European Parliament (EP) Lars Adaktusson will be banned from Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

The MEP is thus joining a plethora of other officials, celebrities, diplomats and ordinary citizens who have visited Karabakh.

According to foreign ministry official representative Hikmet Hajiyev, “Brussels’ Armenian lobby” had recognized Adaktusson’s visit to Karabakh.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan on January 25 met a delegation led by Adaktusson.

A range of issues relating to Artsakh-Europe ties, especially parliamentary cooperation were high on the agenda.