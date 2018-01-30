// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia suggests inviting Azeri leader to Yerevan’s 2800th birthday

Armenia suggests inviting Azeri leader to Yerevan’s 2800th birthday
January 30, 2018 - 10:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has proposed inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to events marking the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan's foundation.

“I think it won’t be superfluous to give the leader of Azerbaijan an opportunity to take part in the events marking the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, so that he can get acquainted with history right on the spot,” Nalbandian told a press conference on Monday, January 29.

Commenting on Aliyev's statement that "the transfer of Yerevan to Armenia in 1918 is a bleeding wound for Azerbaijan," Nalbandian said this is not the first such declaration made by Azerbaijan.

“In the early 80s, the father of the current president of Azerbaijan visited the Sardarapat complex. I think that one day it will be possible for the current president to also visit the site,” Aysor.am cited Nalbandian as saying.

Nalbandian reminded that Armenia is this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian republic: "What will be celebrated in Baku? They will note the seizure of Baku and other cities by the Caucasian army created by Turkey. This is the reality. "

Related links:
Aysor.am: Не будет лишним предоставить возможность Алиеву принять участие в мероприятиях по случаю 2800-летия Еревана – Налбандян
 Top stories
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjuredArmenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
Chris Cornell consulted Serj Tankian for "The Promise" track: Rolling Stone
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
FMD K&L Europe expands operations to Armenia's provinces The Armenian branch of FMD K&L World Corporation provides contractual services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.
Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7 Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, did not play on Monday and was granted half a point, according to the tournament regulations.
Scientists unveil brain implant that slows down Alzheimer's In results that have left researchers stunned, one elderly woman taking part in the trials was suddenly able to cook her own meals again.
Arsenal inherited 'great talent' in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, says Juan Mata Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Arsenal have gotten a “great talent” in Armenian player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.