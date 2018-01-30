Armenia suggests inviting Azeri leader to Yerevan’s 2800th birthday
January 30, 2018 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has proposed inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to events marking the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan's foundation.
“I think it won’t be superfluous to give the leader of Azerbaijan an opportunity to take part in the events marking the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, so that he can get acquainted with history right on the spot,” Nalbandian told a press conference on Monday, January 29.
Commenting on Aliyev's statement that "the transfer of Yerevan to Armenia in 1918 is a bleeding wound for Azerbaijan," Nalbandian said this is not the first such declaration made by Azerbaijan.
“In the early 80s, the father of the current president of Azerbaijan visited the Sardarapat complex. I think that one day it will be possible for the current president to also visit the site,” Aysor.am cited Nalbandian as saying.
Nalbandian reminded that Armenia is this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian republic: "What will be celebrated in Baku? They will note the seizure of Baku and other cities by the Caucasian army created by Turkey. This is the reality. "
Top stories
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
FMD K&L Europe expands operations to Armenia's provinces The Armenian branch of FMD K&L World Corporation provides contractual services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.
Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7 Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, did not play on Monday and was granted half a point, according to the tournament regulations.
Scientists unveil brain implant that slows down Alzheimer's In results that have left researchers stunned, one elderly woman taking part in the trials was suddenly able to cook her own meals again.
Arsenal inherited 'great talent' in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, says Juan Mata Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Arsenal have gotten a “great talent” in Armenian player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.