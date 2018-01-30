Armenian community rejects Turkish president’s visit to Uruguay
January 30, 2018 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to make an official visit to Uruguay on February 7-8, and the Armenian community is already analyzing the ways to show its rejection of the Turkish leader’s visit to the South American country, El País reports.
The Armenian community is estimated at some 15,000 members.
Turkey is the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, responsible for the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923, in which 1.5 million Armenians perished. Uruguay was the first among some three dozen countries to recognize the Genocide, while Turkey denies to this day.
Minister of Tourism Liliam Kechichian, who participates in activities to commemorate the massacres, declined to comment on the visit and will be on leave at that time.
Diego Karamanukian, a member of the Armenian community, said that they will let the president of Turkey know how the Armenians of Uruguay feel about the Genocide.
Lawmaker Pablo D. Abdala also expressed his rejection of the visit, but said, however, that he won’t question the government, because Uruguay has diplomatic relations with Turkey.
Members of the Armenian community have already taken to social media to show their discontent with Erdogan’s plans.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
FMD K&L Europe expands operations to Armenia's provinces The Armenian branch of FMD K&L World Corporation provides contractual services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.
Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7 Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, did not play on Monday and was granted half a point, according to the tournament regulations.
Arsenal inherited 'great talent' in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, says Juan Mata Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Arsenal have gotten a “great talent” in Armenian player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Travel Blog Baltic: Karabakh's ancient monasteries, amazing people (video) The team from Lithuania and Latvia say the whole world still lives with the stereotypes and horror stories made up by Azerbaijan.