Armenian community rejects Turkish president’s visit to Uruguay

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to make an official visit to Uruguay on February 7-8, and the Armenian community is already analyzing the ways to show its rejection of the Turkish leader’s visit to the South American country, El País reports.

The Armenian community is estimated at some 15,000 members.

Turkey is the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, responsible for the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923, in which 1.5 million Armenians perished. Uruguay was the first among some three dozen countries to recognize the Genocide, while Turkey denies to this day.

Minister of Tourism Liliam Kechichian, who participates in activities to commemorate the massacres, declined to comment on the visit and will be on leave at that time.

Diego Karamanukian, a member of the Armenian community, said that they will let the president of Turkey know how the Armenians of Uruguay feel about the Genocide.

Lawmaker Pablo D. Abdala also expressed his rejection of the visit, but said, however, that he won’t question the government, because Uruguay has diplomatic relations with Turkey.

Members of the Armenian community have already taken to social media to show their discontent with Erdogan’s plans.