Travel Blog Baltic: Karabakh's ancient monasteries, amazing people

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mountain gorges, ancient monasteries, old villages, modern cities and amazing people - all this can be seen in a new film by Travel Blog Baltic about Artsakh, commonly known as Nagorno Karabakh.

“In recent years, much has been done to make this country attractive to the whole world,” the team from Lithuania and Latvia say, adding that the whole world still lives with the stereotypes and horror stories made up by Azerbaijan.

The movie unveils stunning aerial footage of the mountains of Karabakh, the hustle and bustle in the capital, Stepanakert, and the tranquil life in villages, the ever-growing economy, the many unique forms of arts and crafts.

But most importantly, it centers around people and their hospitality and skillfulness, dancers and musicians, hikers enjoying the lush forests and rocky cliffs, as well as the safe environment for children.

The crew was traveling in the region to shoot their first film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand information about what to do and what to see, and why it's worth visiting Karabakh if you are traveling in Armenia.

The film, as a result, turned out to be simple, lively and very beautiful. Creators believe that such a depiction of Karabakh will appeal many.