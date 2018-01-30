Kurdish YPG spotted firing Iran-made missile at Turkish Army decoy

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) were filmed recently firing an Iranian-manufactured Toophan-1 anti-tank missile at a Turkish Army decoy in the Afrin Canton of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News says.

Based on the footage from a tweet, the YPG missile struck an inflatable Turkish Army decoy that is used to trick opposing forces.

The Iranian-made Toophan-1 is modeled after the US-manufactured BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missile and currently used by the Syrian military and other Iranian-backed units in the country.

The YPG likely got hold of the anti-tank missile from the black market or the Syrian government.