Turkey's Erdogan suspends South America visit
January 31, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suspended his official visit to Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela scheduled for early February, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.
The government of Turkey planned a tour of South America after meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on February 5. In recent days, many newspapers reported the dissatisfaction of the Armenian community in Uruguay and possible demonstrations against the visit of the Turkish leader. According to Uruguayan sources, several agents of the Turkish government traveled this week to organize the security of the president.
The Armenian National Committee of Uruguay explained that "the negotiations prior to this eventual visit showed that Uruguay continues to be a key objective of the negationist apparatus of the Republic of Turkey due to the Uruguayan State policy of recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide."
The suspension of the trip also occurs in the framework of a major military operation launched against the Kurds of Syria in Afrin on January 20.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia says expects European Parliament to ratify CEPA by 2019 In the framework of a four-day visit to Brussels, Ashotyan met the EPP foreign relations coordinator Cristian Dan Preda.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best XI January transfer window With the January transfer window drawing to a close, Goal has picked the best team of players who have switched clubs this month.
More Members of Congress joining Armenian Caucus The Assembly said in a statement that it is pleased to welcome Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), and Grace Meng.