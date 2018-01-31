Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader
January 31, 2018 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Tuesday, January 30 and is now half a point behind the tournament’s leader.
International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, lost to Shardul Gagare from India.
With two rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 11th and 121st spots, respectively.
Aronian will face Indian grandmaster S. P. Sethuraman for the ninth round on Wednesday, while Mkrtchyan will play against Elizabeth Hapala (Austria).
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
60 people to confront Nassar in court ahead of prison sentence Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.
Armenia says expects European Parliament to ratify CEPA by 2019 In the framework of a four-day visit to Brussels, Ashotyan met the EPP foreign relations coordinator Cristian Dan Preda.
More Members of Congress joining Armenian Caucus The Assembly said in a statement that it is pleased to welcome Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), and Grace Meng.
Bio portrays Kirk Kerkorian as ‘the Greatest Deal Maker’ - publisher Chapter 36 is titled: “Genocide and Generosity.” It described Kerkorian’s first-ever visit to Armenia in 1998 on his private jet.