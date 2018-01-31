// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader

January 31, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Tuesday, January 30 and is now half a point behind the tournament’s leader.

International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, lost to Shardul Gagare from India.

With two rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 11th and 121st spots, respectively.

Aronian will face Indian grandmaster S. P. Sethuraman for the ninth round on Wednesday, while Mkrtchyan will play against Elizabeth Hapala (Austria).

