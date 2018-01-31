Iranian teens kidnapped and taken to Turkey return home

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Iranian teenagers who had been abducted by human traffickers and transferred to Turkey were returned home on Tuesday, January 31, IRNA cited a source familiar with the matter as saying.

"The two teens, 13 and 15, who had been deceived by the human traffickers in the Iranian capital and transferred illegally to the neighboring country of Turkey through land border, were returned to Iran thanks to coordination between the Iranian and Turkish police forces, the source said.

The kidnappers, who had sneaked the two Iranian teenagers through the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan on December 1, 2017, were from the neighboring countries in east of Iran, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

After the kidnapping, they had contacted the family of one of the teens and demanded ransom for his return, the source added.

According to the police investigations, the Iranian teenagers have been in contact with the main culprit via Telegram messaging service.

On January 29, one of the kidnapped boys managed to escape and reach Iran's Consulate in Ankara to ask for help, the source said.

Efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the kidnapping still continues by Turkey's police.