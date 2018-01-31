Armenia to install internationally accepted road signs
January 31, 2018 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will switch to internationally accepted road signs, deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Gagik Grigoryan said at the sitting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security on Wednesday, January 31.
According to him, by joining the Convention on Road Signs and Signals, Armenia is assuming the responsibility to accept traffic signs, signals and symbols, as well as the road marking system as described in the convention and introduce it as soon as possible, Panorama.am reports.
Grigoryan said within four years after the convention takes effect in the country, Armenia will have to replace or complete any signs or markings applied not in the meaning provided for in the convention.
Besides, he said, the installation of billboards and posters which may distract the attention of road users will be prohibited.
The Convention on Road Signs and Signals, commonly known as the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, is a multilateral treaty designed to increase road safety and aid international road traffic by standardising the signing system for road traffic (road signs, traffic lights and road markings) in use internationally.
The convention has about 70 state parties as of August 2016.
