Turkey reacts to Macron’s Armenian Genocide remarks
February 1, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reacted to French president Emanuel Macron's remarks about designating a special day in the French national calendar for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
In response, Cavusoglu slammed the French president’s statement and advised him against making comments that damage diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Cavusoglu also stated that Macron is in no position to “teach a lesson” to Turkey over its latest offensive in Afrin, as "France invaded Algeria in the mid-1900s."
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by French-Armenian songwriter and jazz musician André Manoukian, which brought together 500 representatives of the Armenian community.
