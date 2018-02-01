Scientists discover “anxiety cells” in the brains of mice
February 1, 2018 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists have discovered “anxiety cells” in the brains of mice, with their findings having the potential to drastically benefit people who suffer from anxiety in future, The Independent reports.
A team of researchers, including some from Columbia University and the University of California, carried out an experiment with mice to determine how anxiety affects the brain.
Mazen Kheirbeck, co-author of the study and assistant professor at the University of California, explained how they went about assessing the mental state of their subjects.
“Mice tend to be afraid of open places,” he told NPR.
With that in mind, the researchers placed the mice in a maze that contained some wider open spaces so that they could monitor the activity of the brain cells at the bottom of the hippocampus when the mice began feeling anxious.
The hippocampus is a component of the brain’s limbic system, which regulates emotion.
When the mice entered the open areas of the maze, the researchers noted the cells at the bottom of the hippocampus becoming more active, thus exhibiting signs of anxiety.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Honor partners with VivaCell-MTS to launch Honor 9 Lite sales in Armenia Honor, the leading smartphone brand in the online sales segment, announces the start of sales of its Honor 9 Lite model in Armenia.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang scored 106 points in 2015/16 season Throughout the season of 2015/16, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang scored a total of 106 points according to the "goal + pass" system.
Russia hopes for implementation of Karabakh agreements soon “I believe the parties are now close to agreeing on specific parameters for the implementation of this agreement," Lavrov said.
Armenia produced more meat, less bread in 2017 Meat production grew in Armenia by 46% in 2017 as 10.1 tons of meat were produced throughout the last year against the 6.9 tons in 2016.