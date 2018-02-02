Armenia not an authoritarian regime any more, says report
February 2, 2018 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With a score of 4.11, Armenia has turned into a hybrid regime in 2017 from an authoritarian one in 2016, the Economist Intelligence Unit said in its annual report on democracy.
The report gives each country a 0 to 10 score based on concrete indicators (electoral processes and pluralism; civil liberties; functioning of government; political participation; and political culture), with 0 being negative and 10 positive. According to the report, based on their management systems the countries are classified into four main groups: full democracies (8-10), flawed democracies (6-8), hybrid regimes (4-6), and authoritarian regimes (0-4).
The improvement of Armenia's position is substantiated by the fact that Armenia has transitioned from a presidential system of government to a parliamentarian. At the same time, Armenia ranks 111th among 165 countries, nestled between Pakistan (110th) and Iraq (112th). That is to say, according to the report, Pakistan, as well as Nicaragua, Thailand, Palestine and Niger is more democratic than Armenia.
At the same time, Moldova (78th place), Georgia (79th), and Ukraine (83rd) are in a better position than Armenia, while Belarus (138th) and Azerbaijan (148th) ranked worse and were named authoritarian regimes.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, Matt Montgomery says.
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.