Armenia not an authoritarian regime any more, says report

PanARMENIAN.Net - With a score of 4.11, Armenia has turned into a hybrid regime in 2017 from an authoritarian one in 2016, the Economist Intelligence Unit said in its annual report on democracy.

The report gives each country a 0 to 10 score based on concrete indicators (electoral processes and pluralism; civil liberties; functioning of government; political participation; and political culture), with 0 being negative and 10 positive. According to the report, based on their management systems the countries are classified into four main groups: full democracies (8-10), flawed democracies (6-8), hybrid regimes (4-6), and authoritarian regimes (0-4).

The improvement of Armenia's position is substantiated by the fact that Armenia has transitioned from a presidential system of government to a parliamentarian. At the same time, Armenia ranks 111th among 165 countries, nestled between Pakistan (110th) and Iraq (112th). That is to say, according to the report, Pakistan, as well as Nicaragua, Thailand, Palestine and Niger is more democratic than Armenia.

At the same time, Moldova (78th place), Georgia (79th), and Ukraine (83rd) are in a better position than Armenia, while Belarus (138th) and Azerbaijan (148th) ranked worse and were named authoritarian regimes.