Yerevan a popular CIS destination for Russians for February holidays
February 2, 2018 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is one of the most popular CIS cities among Russian tourists for February 23 holidays (Defender of the Fatherland Day).
Tvil.ru booking service unveiled the results of the survey on Friday, February 2.
Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) are among the top 5 cities of the CIS, popular for travel and recreation for Russians in the reporting period.
According to the source, in the capital of Armenia, tourists book accommodation for 2 days on average and spend 2400 rubles (apx. $43) a day.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, Matt Montgomery says.
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.