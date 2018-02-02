Yerevan a popular CIS destination for Russians for February holidays

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is one of the most popular CIS cities among Russian tourists for February 23 holidays (Defender of the Fatherland Day).

Tvil.ru booking service unveiled the results of the survey on Friday, February 2.

Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) are among the top 5 cities of the CIS, popular for travel and recreation for Russians in the reporting period.

According to the source, in the capital of Armenia, tourists book accommodation for 2 days on average and spend 2400 rubles (apx. $43) a day.