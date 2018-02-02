Free Syrian Army offensive against Islamic State 'ends before starting'
February 2, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A major offensive operation promised by Syrian rebel groups that they claimed was going to totally eradicate all elements of the Islamic State group in the country’s far southwest has ended before even beginning, Al-Masdar News reports.
About one week ago, official Free Syrian Army sources announced preparations for an offensive in the province of Daraa aimed at completely annihilating the Islamic State affiliate group Jaysh Khalid Ibn al-Walid.
Beyond announcing the attack over social media, the Free Syrian Army apparently even issued an ultimatum to IS fighters in Daraa, telling them to surrender or face death.
On Thursday, February 1, rebel sources reported that the much-promised great offensive had been launched.
In the event, Syrian rebels only shelled IS positions in Daraa’s Yarmouk Basin region for a very brief period of time and then, without even initiating any kind of ground assault, called off the offensive entirely.
Opposition sources cite ‘technical reasons’ for the aborting of the anti-IS operation with no further details given.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, Matt Montgomery says.
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.
Levon Aronian slips to 5th spot in FIDE ratings FIDE unveiled the new ratings recently, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.