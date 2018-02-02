Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, RSL blogger Matt Montgomery says in an article on RSL Soapbox.

Movsisyan has been mired in negotiations with his agent and the club regarding his next step.

The two sides may find an end to their relationship — and they may stay together. Nothing has been decided, RSL general manager Craig Waibel said earlier.

“At this point, I’m not really feeling too strongly about whether Yura Movsisyan should return to Real Salt Lake, or if he should be shipped off somewhere else — Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece,” the blogger says.

“As we’ve seen, that’s a big if — the uncertainty as a result of Movsisyan’s roster position has not helped us much at all.”

“The thing that will hurt us most in this situation is if we continue to leave Movsisyan’s future undecided. Obviously, there are huge numbers of factors involved there, and it’s not just something that we can just point at and it goes away. That doesn’t change the need.

“So, whatever happens, let’s just have that happen, once and for all. Leaving it as-is will only prolong any issues.”

Movsisyan scored seven goals in 28 appearances for Real Salt Lake in 2017, returning to the club after an overseas spell in Russia and Denmark. A native of Southern California, Movsisyan is an Armenian international target forward who returned to Real Salt Lake as a designated player Jan. 15, 2016, and as re-acquired on loan nine months later.