Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL
February 2, 2018 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, RSL blogger Matt Montgomery says in an article on RSL Soapbox.
Movsisyan has been mired in negotiations with his agent and the club regarding his next step.
The two sides may find an end to their relationship — and they may stay together. Nothing has been decided, RSL general manager Craig Waibel said earlier.
“At this point, I’m not really feeling too strongly about whether Yura Movsisyan should return to Real Salt Lake, or if he should be shipped off somewhere else — Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece,” the blogger says.
“As we’ve seen, that’s a big if — the uncertainty as a result of Movsisyan’s roster position has not helped us much at all.”
“The thing that will hurt us most in this situation is if we continue to leave Movsisyan’s future undecided. Obviously, there are huge numbers of factors involved there, and it’s not just something that we can just point at and it goes away. That doesn’t change the need.
“So, whatever happens, let’s just have that happen, once and for all. Leaving it as-is will only prolong any issues.”
Movsisyan scored seven goals in 28 appearances for Real Salt Lake in 2017, returning to the club after an overseas spell in Russia and Denmark. A native of Southern California, Movsisyan is an Armenian international target forward who returned to Real Salt Lake as a designated player Jan. 15, 2016, and as re-acquired on loan nine months later.
Photo. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Related links:
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.
Free Syrian Army offensive against Islamic State 'ends before starting' Beyond announcing the attack over social media, the Free Syrian Army apparently even issued an ultimatum to IS fighters in Daraa.