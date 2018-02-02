Armenia blocked sale of Polonez systems to Azerbaijan: expert

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has managed to prevent the sale of Belarusian Polonez artillery rocket systems to Azerbaijan, military analyst Alexander Alesin has said, according to Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“We wanted to sell Polonez [systems] to Azerbaijan, but Armenia - our partner in the CSTO - was against [the deal],” Alesin said, adding that the agreement failed as a result.

Alesin said Azerbaijan is one of the biggest partners of Belarus.

“We sell anti-aircraft defense systems, in particular modernized Buk-MB anti-aircraft missile systems Buk-MB to them. We also modernize their Su-27 and Su-25 fighters,” Alesin said.

According to the expert, Belarus will soon begin selling non-lethal weapons to Armenia.