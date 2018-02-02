Iran repeats won't renegotiate nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tehran's interim leader of Friday prayers says there is a consensus among Iranian officials to reject any negotiation on or amendment to the nuclear deal, IRNA reports.

Iran and the major world powers signed the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015. Under the agreement, Iran accepted to curb its nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

The US President Donald Trump since his inauguration as the successor of Barack Obama has threatened that he would either kill the JCPOA or make some changes in the deal.

"No negotiation on the JCPOA is the absolute decision and strategy of the Islamic Republic [of Iran]," Ahmad Khatami said in his sermons on Friday, February 2.

Iran will not negotiate again on its defense and missile programs with any party, and will not allow any state to meddle in the issue, he said.