Rome forbids protests ahead of Erdogan visit to Vatican, Italy
February 5, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Pope Francis on Monday, February 5, with a protest ban imposed in central Rome as feelings run high over Turkey's offensive against Kurdish militia inside Syria, AFP reports.
For the first such visit by a Turkish leader for 59 years, the Italian authorities have imposed a 24-hour ban on demonstrations which will cover Erdogan's arrival late Sunday to his departure on Monday evening.
A total of 3,500 police have been deployed for the visit.
Nevertheless a sit-in protest by 200 people, organised by a Kurdish association in Italy, is scheduled to take place on Monday not far from the Vatican.
Turkey on January 20 launched its "Olive Branch" operation against Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia which Ankara sees as a terror group and a threat to Turkish territory.
The Turkish army and allied Ankara-backed Syrian rebel forces are seeking to oust the YPG from its western border stronghold of Afrin but the operation has faced fierce resistance.
The pope, who has railed against the horrors of war and weapons of mass destruction, is likely to raise the Afrin issue during his meeting with Erdogan at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) on Monday.
Erdogan's flying visit to Italy will also include a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, with illegal immigration, defence and EU membership, something Turkey seeks, likely on the agenda.
Pope Francis, a strong proponent of inter-faith dialogue, visited Turkey in November 2014, holding friendly talks with Erdogan, a devout Muslim.
While in Istanbul the pope acknowledged that current global crises had made Muslims vulnerable to being stigmatised.
Francis denounced those who said "all Muslims are terrorists".
Relations were not so cordial in June 2016 when the pope, during a visit to Armenia, referred to the 1915-17 mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces as "genocide".
The Vatican was then forced to refute claims from Turkey that Pope Francis had showed a "mentality of the Crusades" over his use of the term.
Turkey -- the Ottoman Empire's successor state -- argues that it was a collective tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians died.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Related links:
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in Armenia in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was abused at Manchester United: Garth Crooks Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan was used and abused at Manchester United, according to former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks.