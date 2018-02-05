Syrian army captures two militant-held towns in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a surprise attack near Abu Dhuhour last night, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the western axis of the city, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by units of the Tiger Forces and Republican Guard, the Syrian army stormed the towns of Tal Sultan and Al-Mushayrifah, which resulted in an intense battle that lasted for two hours.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army seized Tal Sultan and Al-Mushayrifah after they infiltrated Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s front-lines.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army once again secured the western axis of Abu Dhuhour city, while also forcing the militants to retreat further into the Idlib countryside.