Syrian army captures two militant-held towns in Idlib
February 5, 2018 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a surprise attack near Abu Dhuhour last night, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the western axis of the city, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by units of the Tiger Forces and Republican Guard, the Syrian army stormed the towns of Tal Sultan and Al-Mushayrifah, which resulted in an intense battle that lasted for two hours.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army seized Tal Sultan and Al-Mushayrifah after they infiltrated Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s front-lines.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army once again secured the western axis of Abu Dhuhour city, while also forcing the militants to retreat further into the Idlib countryside.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in Armenia in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was abused at Manchester United: Garth Crooks Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan was used and abused at Manchester United, according to former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks.