Turkish forces reportedly bombard Afrin’s Red Crescent Center
February 6, 2018 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish bombardment on Afrin area has caused massive material damage to the Red Crescent Center in Rajo area as the death toll since the beginning of the Turkish assault on the area reached 142 civilians, IRNA reports.
Turkish forces bombarded on Monday, February 5 the Red Crescent Center in Rajo area with a barrage of missiles, causing significant material damage to the center which provides medical assistance to the locals, especially those who were injured due to the Turkish aggression, SANA’s reporter said.
Since the first day of the Turkish aggression on Afrin in northern Syria, Afrin Hospital has received the bodies of 142 civilians and nearly 345 wounded, all of them civilians.
The reporter said that a 67-year-old citizen was injured by shrapnel in the head when the Turkish army attacked Afrin at the junction of the Jandris area.
Local sources told SANA that the Turkish forces, in cooperation with the terrorist organizations operating under their command, are bombing the vital and services facilities in the area as a response to the losses suffered by them in the city of Afrin and their inability to achieve any of their objectives.
