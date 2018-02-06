Trump nominates attorney with Armenian roots to Justice Dept. post

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. president Donald Trump has nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney at the Department of Justice Patrick Hovakimian of California to be a Member of the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission for a term expiring September 30, 2020.

Hovakimyan is of Armenian descent.

According to information posted on the White House website, Anuj Chang Desai’s term in the Commission has already expired.

If confirmed, Hovakimian will become one of the highest-ranking Armenians in the Trump administration,