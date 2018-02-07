Viber most popular messaging app in Armenia: SimilarWeb

PanARMENIAN.Net - In 2017, the most popular messaging app in Armenia was Viber, just like in 2016, a survey carried out by SimilarWeb says.

In an update to its popular messaging app post, the marketing intelligence tool has found a few slight changes, though the overall trend remains the same: the Messaging Apps market continues to be dominated by giants with WhatsApp Messenger and Facebook Messenger, together taking the #1 spot in 168 countries – which is 89% of the countries measured.

According to the report, the 2nd most popular messaging app in Armenia in 2017 was Facebook Messenger.

As the #1 messaging app in 104 countries, WhatsApp Messenger takes the top place in more countries than any other app. Though down from 107 countries in December 2016, it is losing some of its lead to Facebook Messenger. The latter actually gained significant traction this year, as it is the top Messaging App in 64 countries, up from 58 in December 2016.

Other notable mentions are Viber Messenger, rated the top messaging app in 10 countries, and Line in three countries.