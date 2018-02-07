Viber most popular messaging app in Armenia: SimilarWeb
February 7, 2018 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In 2017, the most popular messaging app in Armenia was Viber, just like in 2016, a survey carried out by SimilarWeb says.
In an update to its popular messaging app post, the marketing intelligence tool has found a few slight changes, though the overall trend remains the same: the Messaging Apps market continues to be dominated by giants with WhatsApp Messenger and Facebook Messenger, together taking the #1 spot in 168 countries – which is 89% of the countries measured.
According to the report, the 2nd most popular messaging app in Armenia in 2017 was Facebook Messenger.
As the #1 messaging app in 104 countries, WhatsApp Messenger takes the top place in more countries than any other app. Though down from 107 countries in December 2016, it is losing some of its lead to Facebook Messenger. The latter actually gained significant traction this year, as it is the top Messaging App in 64 countries, up from 58 in December 2016.
Other notable mentions are Viber Messenger, rated the top messaging app in 10 countries, and Line in three countries.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia exports grew 43.3% in January, prime minister says During a Q&A session with lawmakers at the National Assembly, the PM said investments grew by 55.8% in the reporting period.
Aras Ozbiliz signs for Moldova’s Sheriff Armenian attacking midfielder Aras Ozbiliz signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website reveals.
Syrian forces inches from splitting Islamic State pocket in half Elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army are on the verge of splitting an already shrinking Islamic State pocket in the country’s northwest.
Georgia wishing to host 2030 Winter Olympics Kvirikashvili recalled his recent trip to Lausanne where he met president Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee.