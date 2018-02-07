OSCE Minsk Group starts regional visit from Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the South Caucasus region has launched in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, February 7.

The co-chairs will also visit Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) capitals Yerevan and Stepanakert, respectively.

The mediators met top Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats in mid-January to discuss the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement.

During the meetings, the parties and co-chairs exchanged views on core sensitive issues contained in the working proposals currently on the table. The co-chairs also called for pursuing trust-building measures as an important contribution to the negotiation process. The ministers and the co-chairs acknowledged the relative calm on the line of contact, and the co-chairs urged the parties to reinforce this positive trend.