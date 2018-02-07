OSCE Minsk Group starts regional visit from Azerbaijan
February 7, 2018 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the South Caucasus region has launched in Azerbaijan, APA reports.
Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, February 7.
The co-chairs will also visit Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) capitals Yerevan and Stepanakert, respectively.
The mediators met top Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats in mid-January to discuss the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement.
During the meetings, the parties and co-chairs exchanged views on core sensitive issues contained in the working proposals currently on the table. The co-chairs also called for pursuing trust-building measures as an important contribution to the negotiation process. The ministers and the co-chairs acknowledged the relative calm on the line of contact, and the co-chairs urged the parties to reinforce this positive trend.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia exports grew 43.3% in January, prime minister says During a Q&A session with lawmakers at the National Assembly, the PM said investments grew by 55.8% in the reporting period.
Aras Ozbiliz signs for Moldova’s Sheriff Armenian attacking midfielder Aras Ozbiliz signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website reveals.
Service in India’s Chennai reminds of once flourishing Armenian community From a flourishing community, however, they have dwindled significantly in Chennai with just a church and a street named after them.
Turkish scholar details where Armenian Genocide began During the spring lecture series, Dr. Yektan Türkyılmaz presented his first lecture for the Armenian Studies Program.