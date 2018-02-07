Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins Mo Salah on Pressure Index TOTW

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Egyptian forward Mohamed (Mo) Salah and other playmakers have made it to the Goal Pressure Index Team of the Week after performing well for their respective clubs.

In another scintillating performance in Liverpool's thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Salah bagged both of his team's goals to take his season tally in the Premier League to a staggering 21 already.

In doing so, Salah recorded a score of 93/100 on the Goal Pressure Index, presented by Sure and powered by Opta data, to lead the inaugural Pressure Index Team of the Week.

Joining the Reds star in the team is Arsenal's Mkhitaryan, who finished his full Gunners debut with a hat-trick of assists in a sensational showing against Everton that saw him finish with a Goal Pressure Index score of 89/100.

Mkhitaryan was the man providing the ammunition to Aaron Ramsey, who also makes the Team of the Week thanks to his first-ever hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Victor Wanyama earned the nod for his long-range bullet at Anfield, while Southampton's Mario Lemina also made the final XI for his equally bullet-like strike in his side's 3-2 victory over West Brom.