Erdogan mocks U.S. criticisms of Afrin operation, cites Afghanistan
February 7, 2018 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed Washington’s criticisms of Turkey’s military operation in the Syrian city of Afrin, during a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK), in Turkish Parliament on Tuesday, February 6, Al-Masdar News reports.
Erdogan said, “When are you going to finish with us asking the question? When did you finish your operations in Afghanistan? When did you finish your operations in Iraq? It’s been 18 years. You still remain there. You do not have such problem like Turkey.”
“You do not have borders. You are not neighbours. What are you doing there?” he added.
During the meeting, Erdogan also stated that the “operations in Afrin are proceeding with determination, and will continue in Idlib.”
On January 20, Erdogan announced the beginning of the military offensive called Operation Olive Branch in Afrin against the Kurdish (People’s Protection Units) YPG militia.
