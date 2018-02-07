Erdogan "envied" Pope for his chair and demanded the same for himself

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Monday, February 5 with Pope Francis in the Vatican to discuss an array issues from Jerusalem to Syria and human rights.

Turkish media reports are confident, however, that the pope was disrespectful towards Erdogan.

During the reception which lasted a little over 1 hour, the Turkish president was offered a chair that differed from the more comfortable chair occupied by the pope, BAKU.WS reports.

As can be seen on the photos, Erdogan was offered a chair without armrests and a gilded frame, with a low and narrow back, while the pope had a taller chair with armrests, a wide backrest and a gilded frame.

It can be seen that the room where the meeting took place had a few more such seats, but the smaller chair was brought for Erdogan for some reason. Seeing this, Erdogan reacted sharply and immediately demanded that the chair be replaced with an armchair like that of Pope Francis.