Iran president says Revolution helped preserving national identity

February 7, 2018 - 14:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran prepared the ground for preserving national identity and dignity, president Hassan Rouhani said at a ceremony on Wednesday, February 7, according to IRNA.

"Pre-revolution era was the period when the Iranian nation had been snubbed by the arrogant powers," Rouhani said while addressing the ceremony on the 35th Iran's Book of the Year Awards and the 25th World Award for Book of the Year of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"During the post-revolution era, the Iranian nation managed to get dignity and also flourish while keeping national sovereignty and respecting religious culture."

