// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian forces inches from splitting Islamic State pocket in half

Syrian forces inches from splitting Islamic State pocket in half
February 7, 2018 - 17:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army are on the verge of splitting an already shrinking Islamic State pocket in the country’s northwest after another big push against the terrorist group during recent hours, Al-Masdar News reports.

Military-affiliated sources reported on Wednesday, February 7 that assault units of the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division drove Islamist State militants from six towns and villages amid an ongoing offensive sweep across northwest Syria kicked-off in earnest on Monday.

The new settlements to be captured by Syrian troops have been identified as Al-Andren, Bayoud, Thaniyat as-Sorana, Um Jarn, Um Habes and Raboo.

By this advance, the Syrian Army is now just three or four towns away from decisively spitting Islamic State-held territory in northwest Syria in half, this just being the first step of a greater plan to divide the pocket many times over as Al-Masdar News revealed as part of an exclusive report on Tuesday.

Photo. Ameer Alhalbi/UPI
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Elite Syrian forces inches from splitting ISIS pocket in half after new big push across northwest Syria
 Top stories
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Chinese researchers developed new method for diagnosing lupus
Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
Russia ships new batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan
Syrian army launches major assault to lift siege on key base in Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia exports grew 43.3% in January, prime minister says During a Q&A session with lawmakers at the National Assembly, the PM said investments grew by 55.8% in the reporting period.
Aras Ozbiliz signs for Moldova’s Sheriff Armenian attacking midfielder Aras Ozbiliz signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website reveals.
Service in India’s Chennai reminds of once flourishing Armenian community From a flourishing community, however, they have dwindled significantly in Chennai with just a church and a street named after them.
Turkish scholar details where Armenian Genocide began During the spring lecture series, Dr. Yektan Türkyılmaz presented his first lecture for the Armenian Studies Program.