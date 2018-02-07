Armenia exports grew 43.3% in January, prime minister says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Exports from Armenia grew by 43.3% in January 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Wednesday, February 7, citing preliminary data.

During a Q&A session with lawmakers at the National Assembly, the PM said investments grew by 55.8% in the reporting period.

According to Karapetyan, the increase in both exports and imports is due to trade turnover outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).