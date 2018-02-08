Passenger traffic grew 9% in Armenia airports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 9.1% in January 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 189,177 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

According to the data, 892 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the first month of 2018, down from last year’s 965 tons.

Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 20.6% in 2017 against the previous year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.