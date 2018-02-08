Armenia to be home to 50 MW bitcoin mining farm: media
February 8, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
The country will soon boast a mining farm, involving a data center technically equipped for mining bitcoins as well as other digital currencies, Sputnik International says.
It is first projected to have 50 MW capacity, potentially reaching 200 MW, which is to be supplied by the Hrazdan thermal power plant, according to a report by ECOS-M, the mining equipment distributor.
The report further reveals that the mining center is now under construction and is due to be launched in April.
Earlier, Armenian Blockchain Forum reported that Armenia was planning to come up with a free economic zone to host a top-notch technology center – the republic’s "Silicon Valley". ABF remarked that the newly created cluster would aim to set up and regulate the infrastructure for Armenia to develop block-chain-, and AI-based hi-tech projects as well as those connected with computer-assisted learning.
According to the company, the first half of 2018 will see the construction of an international accelerator which will serve as a platform for the launch and development of innovative international projects, based on blockchain technology.
The estimates by ABF suggest the prospective ecosystem will create 250-300 well-paid jobs and attract as much as 120 million dollars of investment.
Top stories
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Erdogan calls Assad ‘murderer of a million citizens’ “What would we talk about with a murderer who has killed a million of his citizens,” Erdogan said in his address to mukhtars.
Twitter makes profit for first time since launching 12 years ago The social network announced that its profit in the last quarter of 2017 was $91 million against a revenue of $731 million.
Islamic State makes final stand at only stronghold in Hama According to sources, IS terrorists have withdrawn en-mass to the town of Suruj in Hama province’s northeastern countryside.
Winter Olympics: Mikayel Mikayelyan named Armenia team’s flagbearer Also in the delegation are Gagik Bolshikyan, Katya Galstyan, Ashot Karapetyan, Artur Mikayelyan, Seyran Harutyunyan and Gagik Sargsyan.