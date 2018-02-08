Ukrainian businessman with Armenian roots detained in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Moscow court has detained Ukrainian businessman with Armenian roots Oleg Mkrtchan on charges of large-scale fraud on Monday, February 5, Yunona Tsareva, a spokesperson for the court, revealed.

The former owner of FC Kuban and the general director of the second largest metallurgical corporation of Ukraine, the Industrial Union of Donbass, Mkrtchan will be held for two months until April 5.

The essence of the charges is still unknown, TASS says.

Mkrtchan has been director general of ISD Corporation since 2001.