Tehran vows to react to Samsung smartphone ban for Iran Olympians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of National Olympic Committee of Iran urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to properly react to the Samsung Electronics Co. measure not to give Samsung cell phones to the Iranian Olympians in South Korea, IRNA reports.

Shahrokh Shahnazi sent separate letters to IOC, South Korea's National Olympic Committee and the country's ambassador to Tehran to follow up Samsung's anti-Olympics measure.

PyeongChang Olympic organizers won't provide North Korean and Iranian players with Samsung smartphones, which are available free to all other athletes, for fear of violating international sanctions on the countries, South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted officials as saying on Wednesday, February 7.

Shahnazi said Samsung's measure was a clear violation of the spirit of the Olympics and was also against the Olympic Charter.

The Olympic official further urged the manager of the Iranian Olympic squad to follow up the case.

South Korea Winter Olympics will start in the northeastern city of Pyeongchang as of Friday (February 9).