Islamic State makes final stand at only stronghold in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State forces are falling back to their one, only and last stronghold in the province of Hama following the virtual collapse of the terrorist group’s territorial holdings throughout northwest Syria at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to sources, IS terrorists have withdrawn en-mass to the town of Suruj in Hama province’s northeastern countryside to make their final stand against the Syrian Army.

Over the last five days, the Syrian Army – led by the elite Tiger Forces Division – has swept across the provinces of Hama, Idlib and Aleppo in northwest Syria reducing what was once an ISIS bastion greater than one thousand square kilometers in size by 98 percent.

Prior to the Syrian Army offensive, ISIS possessed over 100 towns and villages throughout the country’s northwest – now it holds about half-a-dozen with Suruj being the largest.

It is believed that ISIS still has many hundreds of militant fighters in Hama, all of which are now concentrated into a single town.