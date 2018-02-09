Mkhitaryan stays behind Arsenal training 'to deliver balls to strikers'
February 9, 2018 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been voluntarily staying behind after training to help out Arsenal’s strikers by delivering balls to them, Express says.
Usually a member of the Arsenal coaching staff would stay late to provide service for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
But recently Mkhitaryan has decided to take on that role.
It was claimed Mkhitaryan was helped the Gunners stickers with extra practice.
Earlier, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger weighed in on the Armenia internationalk's efforts at his press conference ahead of the north London derby on Saturday, February 10.
"He has a very professional attitude and overall I think that is what you want from every player,” said Wenger.
“I am not surprised about that because I find that absolutely normal."
Mkhitaryan signed for Arsenal from Manchester United last month as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.
The Armenian made a strong first impression on his home debut in Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Everton by recording three assists and establishing a very successful connection with new record signing Aubameyang, who he previously played with at Borussia Dortmund.
Photo. Getty Images
