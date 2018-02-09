Iran wants U.S., EU to 'make nuclear deal successful'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States and its European allies should ensure the 2015 nuclear deal is a success before demanding to negotiate on other issues such as Tehran’s regional activities or ballistic missile program, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, February 8, according to IRNA.

“Now they ask Iran to enter discussions on other issues. Our answer is clear: make the (deal) a successful experience and then we discuss other issues,” Abbas Araqchi said, Reuters reported.

He said the new US administration’s policy on Iran was “destructive” and violated the terms of the accord with world powers.

As to regional developments, Araqchi said that Iran has always fought against terrorism and played a key role in establishing peace and stability in the region. There is no link between nuclear deal and its regional role.