Armenia presidential nominee meets opposition Yelk lawmakers
February 9, 2018 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armen Sarkissian, the nominee by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia for the post of the president, on Friday, February 9 met lawmakers from the opposition Yelk bloc.
Yelk members had earlier declared that the meeting with Sarkissian will not affect their position and the bloc will vote against his nomination.
Sarkissian was nominated for the post of Armenia’s president by the RPA on January 19.
An astrophysicist and former prime minister of Armenia, Sarkissian has been involved in computer software industry and is credited for the authorship of game software. He is one of the original authors of Tetris-Wordtris, the extremely popular tile-matching video game.
